Gov. Cuomo on Monday said indoor dining in the city could be shut down in five days if hospitalizations for Covid-19 continue to rise.
Restaurants in the city may serve patrons inside up to 25 percent of normal capacity, while those elsewhere in the state can go up to 50 percent — except in the orange zones where there are higher clusters of cases. None of Queens is in an orange zone anymore; southern Staten Island is the only part of the city that is.
New York City will likely see orange zone restrictions, on restaurants at least, though they are not yet inevitable, Cuomo said at his virtual press event, where he was joined by Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
“If after five days, we haven’t seen a stabilization in a region’s hospital rate, we’re going to clamp down on indoor dining,” Cuomo said. “Five days, if the hospitalization rate doesn’t stabilize in New York City, we’re going to close indoor dining.”
They could still offer takeout and outdoor seating, which has become much less appealing and more complex as winter approaches. Limited indoor dining was authorized Sept. 30.
The seven-day average of new citywide hospitalizations was 142 on Dec. 5, the latest day for which the Department of Health had posted data online as of Wednesday. That was down from the average of 147 on Dec. 4 but up from 137 on the first of the month. The numbers have been rising steadily since early November.
The governor said he would target indoor dining because it is identified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as something that spreads the coronavirus. Gyms and salons, other businesses forced to close in orange zones, are not major spreaders, he said.
“The CDC guidance targets indoor dining, which we’re following,” Cuomo said in answer to reporters’ questions, while gyms and salons are “not major spreaders on the numbers. It is about indoor dining. This is on top of the orange regulation. So this would supersede. So in other words, you’d close indoor dining in New York city in five days, which is what would happen in an orange zone.”
Cuomo said the shutdowns are not inevitable and can be avoided if a given region’s hospitalization rates stabilize. But he’s not optimistic.
“You could see New Yorkers change their behavior and be more careful ... and you don’t have the increase,” he said. “That is a possibility. I don’t think it’s a probability because I’ve been sitting here for the past month saying, please, please, please, but it is a possibility. Worst case scenario, the number keeps going up and it gets so high that you endanger overwhelming the hospitals, then we have to hit pause and go back to closure.”
Industry groups, however, said the governor’s comments are not backed up by the science of Covid spread.
“New York City’s highly regulated, reduced occupancy, well ventilated and COVID-19 compliant restaurants have gone above and beyond to protect the health and safety of their customers and employees,” Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said in a prepared statement. “Indeed, Governor Cuomo said that 70% of recent cases come from ‘living room’ spread, not restaurants, and the NYC Department of Health has zero data demonstrating that increased infection rates are a result of our highly restricted restaurants.”
Rigie pointed out that Manhattan has the largest number of restaurants in the state but has a lower test positivity rate than counties including Nassau, Suffolk and Westchester — and yet their restaurants could remain open.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, said government restrictions have made it “virtually impossible” to continue with indoor dining.
“Based on the current metrics and projections, Governor Cuomo has given New Yorkers a one-week warning that indoor dining will likely be shut down, regardless of the number of positive cases that are specifically tied back to restaurants,” Fleischut said in a prepared statement. “The confusing, patchwork system of micro-clusters, regional restrictions and blanket statewide rollbacks has made it virtually impossible for restaurants to continue indoor dining. Whether it is positivity rate or hospitalization rate, all of these factors are outside of restaurants’ control.”
Fleischut said many eateries will have to shut down “based on today’s news,” laying off hundreds of thousands of people during the holidays, and that the industry will die without federal financial assistance.
