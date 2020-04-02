The NYPD is asking that people help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus by obtaining needed motor vehicle accident reports online rather than visiting the precinct in which the accident occurred.
The reports are available on the NYPD website at collisionreport.nypdonline.org. Those taken after Sept. 30, 2016 are posted on the site.
By entering all applicable motorist and vehicle information on the provided online form, drivers will be able to obtain the reports without leaving their homes.
The NYPD, in a statement, reminds people that it can take up to seven days after an accident for the report to become available.
