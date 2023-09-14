When the bells sounded on Sept. 11, 2001, the men of Squad 288 and HazMat 1 answered and headed to the World Trade Center.
Nineteen didn’t make it back, the greatest loss of any firehouse in the city on a day when the FDNY lost 343 members. On Monday, crowds gathered at Maspeth Memorial Park, a 30-second walk from their 68th Street firehouse, to remember them, along with others from Maspath and surrounding neighborhoods who lost their lives.
Above left, firefighters salute their fallen comrades after a wreath is laid at the monument
At top right, students from St. Stanislaus Kostka Catholic Academy in Maspeth sang for the gathering.
Above right, dignitaries paying their respects at the ceremony included State Senate Deputy Majority Leader Mike Gianaris and Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, seen saluting with FDNY firefighters.
— Michael Gannon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.