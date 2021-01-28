A GoFundMe has raised nearly $85,000 for the family of a longtime Mets security worker who succumbed to Covid on Jan. 16 at the age of 52.
The “Sean Dean Memorial Fund” was organized by Jay Horwitz, the Mets longtime public relations man who now works as vice president of alumni relations.
“When you walked into his office at Citi Field you automatically saw the love he had for his family,” Horwitz wrote. “It was adorned with drawings and cards from his girls and framed photos of their class pictures and dance recital photos and of course photos of Melissa.”
Dean, who spent over 16 years working security for the baseball team, met his wife when she was an administrative assistant for the Mets and he was a supervisor. Eventually he proposed to her on the field at Shea Stadium.
He is survived by her and their two daughters, Brianna, 11, and Emma, 9.
Horwitz also posted a message from longtime Mets third baseman David Wright, who said he was thankful he had the opportunity to call him a friend.
“Sean loved his girls (Melissa, Brianna and Emma) dearly and I hope they know the tremendously positive impact their husband/dad had on the people around him,” Wright said.
As of Wednesday morning, $84,647 of the $250,000 goal had been raised.
