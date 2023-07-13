John “Cubo” Cuminale, owner of Pete & Cubo’s Tattooing and Body Piercing in Ozone Park, died last Thursday at age 64.
Cuminale was well-known in the New York tattoo scene, having participated in numerous tattoo festivals and conventions over the years.
He started tattooing in his basement, and eventually, with his friend and mentor Peter Giaquinto, who passed away in 2014, opened Pete & Cubo’s on June 2, 1997. Since then, the studio has been among the most notable tattoo shops in Queens.
The shop announced Cuminale’s passing in a Facebook post, referring to him as, “A father, a brother, a mentor, an artist, a legend, a ball-buster, a best friend, a partner and so much more.”
More than 200 people commented on the post, lauding Cuminale’s kindness and talent. Many neighbors told stories about him doing their first tattoos — and plenty more thereafter.
“From the minute you walked into that shop, you were family,” wrote Howard Beach resident Melissa Orlando-Romero. “He always said hello and always asked about your family ... As a neighborhood, we all mourn and hurt for this tremendous loss of a true legend.”
Cuminale is survived by his mother, Santa Catalano, daughter, Melissa, sons Carl, John and Anthony, grandchildren, siblings and partner, Georgie.
Viewing services were held Monday at James-Romanelli Funeral Home in Ozone Park. The memorial Mass was on Tuesday at St. Helen Roman Catholic Church in Howard Beach.
For those who could not attend the services, the tattoo shop will be hosting a vigil outside its doors at 88-09 101 Ave. on Friday, July 14, at 7:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring candles, balloons or lanterns to release.
