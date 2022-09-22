For a site seemingly so small, the 9/11 Memorial Garden at the Dry Harbor Playground in Glendale once again brought out scores of people last Sunday to mark the 21st anniversary of the attack on the World Trade Center.
The ceremony of prayer, speeches and song pays tribute to the 42 residents of Glendale, Ridgewood, Middle Village and Woodhaven who perished that day.
Girl Scout Angelina Aponte sang both the national anthem at the beginning of the ceremony and “God Bless America” at the end, with Ken Voisin playing music. Members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 32 served as the color guard.
Prayers were offered by the Rev. Fred Marano of Sacred Heart Church in Glendale and Rabbi Avrohom Hecht.
U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing) said she is working on a national day of remembrance now that the day is more than two decades past, with younger people today not having the memories of those who lived through 9/11 and the following days and weeks.
“There are generations who do not know what this city went through,” Meng said. “It made us stronger as a city.”
Speakers remembered the days when both Democrats and Republicans were simply Americans. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) compared how all first responders were treated in the days that followed, comparing that to how police are sometimes treated today.
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) addressed one of Meng’s issues in her talk.
“I am an elected leader who is also a millennial,” she said. “I am here to affirm that the millennial generation remembers and will never forget.”
Other speakers included Queens District Attorney Meldina Katz, Community Board 5 Chairman Vincent Arcuri and CB 5 District Manager Gary Giordano. Officers from the 104th Precinct, led by Deputy Inspector Kevin Coleman, also were in attendance.
The event featured a scare when a Girl Scout attending the ceremony took ill. Fortunately, she was quickly attended to by some of the dozen FDNY firefighters from Engine Co. 286 and Ladder Co. 135 in Glendale who attended the memorial.
The ceremony also had its traditional conclusion, with friends, relatives or volunteers calling the names of the 42 people being honored. A bell tolled after each name was called, with a rose placed at the foot of the garden’s monument.
