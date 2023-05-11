At first glance, it may not look as if much progress has been made on the city’s Willets Point Redevelopment project. Bulldozers and dump trucks can be seen peering out from the other side of the Seaver Way construction wall, but there’s no scaffolding yet.
However, as Borough President Donovan Richards, Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) and Economic Development Corporation CEO and President Andrew Kimball saw on a tour of the site Tuesday morning, engineers and contractors have made some headway.
The remediation portion of Phase 1 of the project is officially complete, Jim Strobel, vice president of Design and Construction for Related Companies LLC, said during the tour.
Meanwhile, Frank Monterisi of the Queens Development Group — a joint venture between Related and former Mets owner Sterling Equities — said QDG expects to break ground on the first building on the site by the end of the year.
“In a couple of years, you’re going to come back here and people are going to be living in this neighborhood,” Monterisi said. “And that is the result of years and years and years of work by a lot of people.”
The six to seven acres of land included in Phase 1 will be home to two buildings of affordable housing, making for 1,100 units in total, retail space and a 650-seat school.
Work on ridding the Phase 1 site of contaminated soil and materials — left by the auto repair shops that dominated the area for years — kicked off in 2021. According to Strobel, 100,000 tons of polluted dirt was removed and has since been replaced with 80,000 tons of clean fill.
Construction on a brand-new water main is also well underway. That involves digging a trench for the piping itself, which is 72 inches wide, and installing a steel wall on either side of it to prevent any contaminated water from seeping in. Given Willets Point’s proximity to Flushing Bay and thus, a high water table, construction crews hit ground water about five feet into digging the 20-foot-deep trench. The water main will run under what is now Willets Point Boulevard.
Richards, Moya, Kimball and Monterisi all climbed down into the trench to check out the water main pipe for themselves. “I’ve lived out my dreams of being a Ninja Turtle now,” the borough president joked as he made his way out.
The first building to start construction will be the one closest to the northeast corner of Seaver Way and Roosevelt Avenue, and will include 880 units of affordable housing, Monterisi said. A second building of affordable housing, which will include 220 units specifically for seniors, will be next door, just to the west; the two will share a lobby. The buildings will both be elevated so as to avoid flooding in homes and retail space. Parking will be directly underneath the two buildings; Monterisi said there will be roughly 250 parking spaces for 1,100 units-worth of residents.
Richards did not seem concerned about that ratio. “Keep in mind that you got public transportation — you have the L[ong] I[sland] R[ail] R[oad] which now runs 24/7, and you’ve got the [No.] 7 [train],” he said. “And then God willing, a future ferry,” he added with a smile, making a nod to his own ideal AirTrain alternative.
Phase 2, which will include a new soccer stadium for the New York City Football Club, 1,400 more units of affordable housing and a hotel, was announced in November and is still in the early stages. That part of the project still needs to undergo a Uniform Land Use Review Procedure. Moya said he met with the City Planning Commission for the opening portion of that process last month. Kimball said the ULURP will likely go to Community Board 7 for its approval during the first quarter of 2024.
The EDC has previously said the 25,000-seat soccer stadium was initially expected to be ready for the 2027 Major League Soccer season. But Tuesday, Kimball said, “There will be soccer games happening starting in 2028, the stadium will be finished towards the end of 2027.”
Asked for clarification and what would have caused a delay, an EDC spokesperson said Kimball misspoke, and maintained the stadium will open for the 2027 season.
Where parking for the soccer stadium will be was not entirely clear Tuesday. “The parking becomes a collaboration with the Mets,” Kimball said. “So that’ll be just a question of timing and sequencing between the two clubs.”
But the future of the Citi Field parking lot is also a factor as Mets owner Steve Cohen and his lobbying firm New Green Willets, have advocated for it to be “reimagined” — be it for open space, a casino or otherwise.
Asked about that fluid situation, Kimball said, “In the various scenarios of what the future might hold there, there will be just as much parking as there is today to meet the needs of Citi Field for the Mets and for future soccer games here. So that’s not an issue.”
