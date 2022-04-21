After two years of being a virtual fundraising event, the annual St. John’s University/American Cancer Society Relay For Life returns in person at the Carnesecca Arena at the University’s Queens Campus.
The walk will take place this Friday, April 22. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the program begins at 6.pm. It runs until midnight.
More than 500 students, staff, alumni and supporters of the life-saving work of the American Cancer Society are expected to gather and walk laps around the arena in solidarity with and to support and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers.
The 2022 St. John’s University Relay for Life is expected to exceed its $50,000 fundraising goal, which will go toward cancer research.
St. John’s University annually partners with the American Cancer Society to support and celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers. The Relay For Life is the biggest annual party and fundraiser on campus.
The American Cancer Society’s mission is to lead the fight for a world without cancer.
Visit relayforlife.org/sjuny for more information.
