On Monday, March 9, Assemblymember Ron Kim (D-Flushing) invited Asian American and black elected officials from various levels of government to denounce racism toward Asian Americans in the face of rising coronavirus cases across the city, state and country.
“We all know that in times of distress people are already on edge and are triggered by a number of different things,” said Kim. “When there is a public health crisis where the media is continuing to portray Asian Americans as the face of this virus there’s a sudden normalization of people thinking that it’s OK to go and take out their anger, to take out their racist sentiments and xenophobia against Asian Americans.”
Kim specifically referenced a March 8 New York Post story on the stabbing of an Asian man in Brooklyn, which he claimed was “clickbaited” to appear as if it was linked to the coronavirus.
“When it comes to COVID-19, I fear that in some ways the negative stereotypes and the outright hate crimes are more dangerous than the virus itself,” said state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing), who referenced another New York Post story from March 1 that used a photo of an Asian-American man wearing a mask on Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing for reporting on the first COVID-19 case in New York City — the patient was a white woman in Manhattan who had recently visited Iran. “What does the picture have to do with the content that was reported?”
Assemblymembers Rodneyse Bichotte (D-Brooklyn) and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) both stated that they understand the hurt felt by Asian Americans because of their own Haitian descent — they said their community was in a similar situation in the 1980s trying to defend themselves against accusations of causing HIV/AIDs.
“Coronavirus is borderless. The virus is not racist; it doesn’t care what you look like, doesn’t care if you’re a man, a woman, young or old,” said Vanel.
“We are here to say the hysteria, the ignorance and the racism and discriminatory attacks against Asian Americans must end,” said Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), who recently got legislation passed allowing small business owners to apply for loans to help with financial struggles they may be facing as a result of the outbreak. “In some cases, some businesses have gone down 50, 60, 70 percent. We have businesses that have shut down and this is not simply because there is a virus going around, but a lot of this is driven from fear and ignorance about people visiting or being scared to visit these businesses.”
Meng called out her co-worker, Rep. Paul Gosar (D-Wyoming), who released a statement about his potential exposure to what he referred to as the “Wuhan Virus,” a reference Meng said was intentional. Similarly, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California) received backlash after calling the disease the “Chinese coronavirus” in a March 10 tweet.
“This labeling of the illness is embarrassing, disrespectful, offensive and downright disgusting. It is shameful,” said Meng in a March 10 prepared statement.
“[COVID-19] doesn’t care about your geography, but one of the ways we can fight this virus is through education, and ensuring that we are doing the right things and pushing the [Centers for Disease Prevention and Control] and [Food and Drug Administration] and others to get more testing in New York State,” said City Councilmember Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton), whose district saw the first Queens coronavirus case on March 9.
