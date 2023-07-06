It might take a book to tell the story of Lena Goren’s life.
Born Lena Casuto, she was a child when Nazi armies invaded her native Greece during World War II. She, her parents and siblings — her father was the chief rabbi of the City of Larissa — spent nearly three years in hiding in a monastery until Axis forces were forced to flee under fire.
Coming to the United States at 17, she would learn English, have a family and live the American Dream; and still does.
This year alone the Rego Park resident, 93, has been honored for both her work on behalf of senior citizens and her lifelong love of singing.
“I got my college degree at 58 ... I still drive,” Goren told the Chronicle. She will be the subject later this year of an interview and feature with ABC News host and commentator George Stephanopoulos.
“My secret is three words: courage, willingness and dedication. With these, you can overcome anything.”
Lena would be forced to put all three to the test as very young girl. Her father, Rabbi Isaac Casuto, learned that Germans would be arriving in Larissa the next day to round up Jews for deportation.
“He held a meeting at the synagogue that night and warned people we had to leave,” she said. “My father saved 940 people who fled. We went to a monastery in the mountains. Eighty-three people came with us. Everybody who got caught was sent to Auschwitz.”
That included all her relatives with the exception of her immediate family. Among the numerous personal and family photos that adorn her home in frames are those of her aunt and uncle who were killed.
“I don’t know how anyone survived Auschwitz ...” Goren said, her voice trailing off.
Her father, who would later serve as a rabbi in Indiana, New York City and Florida, would eventually be posthumously honored by numerous Jewish organizations for the lives he saved.
After the war, she spoke with her mother about the direction she should take with her life. Asked what she wanted to do, Goren expressed an interest in being a hairdresser.
Her mother encouraged her to go do it, and she was working at 16.
Goren’s first goal upon coming to the United State was to learn English. Fortunately, she always had a gift for languages.
“I speak three languages — Greek, Spanish and English,” she said. “I used to work in [Queens Supreme] Court as a translator. There is an old joke — if you speak three languages, you are trilingual. If you speak two languages, you are bilingual. And if you speak one language, you are American.”
She also became a seamstress, making the wedding dress that both she and her sister would wear.
She has three children, the oldest of whom was 9 when she and her first husband divorced, leaving her to be a single mother.
Arriving with a third-grade education, she eventually would earn both her high school diploma and two-year college degree, the latter from Queensborough Community College.
She is an active advocate for senior issues and speaks regularly on the Holocaust.
Another chapter of her life, or more accurately, a common thread running through all of them, has been singing.
Goren was a longtime member of The Melodians, a senior singing group. She also used to sing opera until surgery a few years ago cost her some range in her voice, but can still belt out a classic jazz, swing or big band-era number.
In January she was honored at a ceremony with the Community Leadership Award from Festival of Song USA on recognition of her leadership and determination.
“I made the dress in the [program] photo,” she said.
The former Miss Senior America finalist also was honored by the Senior America organization in May as New York Woman of the Year for 2023.
She even has a new boyfriend, a gentleman named Oscar.
As for her still driving, the songstress said she is a far cry from the terror of Colorado Boulevard in the Beach Boys’ “Little Old Lady from Pasadena.”
“I’m not like that,” she said with a smile.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.