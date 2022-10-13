Friday, Oct. 14, is the last day one may register to vote in this year’s elections for state positions. The governership, other offices and legislative seats are all on the line.
Those who wish to sign up may do so through a link at nycvotes.org. NYC Votes is a project of the city Campaign Finance Board. Anyone with questions may reach out to the CFB online via various social media sites or by phone at (212) 409-1800.
The board on its website also lists the rest of this season’s suffrage schedule.
Oct. 19 is the last day someone already registered to vote may change addresses.
Oct. 24 is the last day to request an absentee ballot online.
Oct. 29 is the first day of early voting, which runs through Nov. 6.
Nov. 7 is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.
Nov. 8 is Election Day. It is also the last day to return an absentee ballot, either in person or via the mail. If sent through the mail, it must be postmarked by Nov. 8.
The city Board of Elections also has information for voters at vote.nyc.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.