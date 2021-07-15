Registration is open for free summer tennis lessons.
New York Junior Tennis and Learning is offering free community tennis lessons to kids ages 5 through 18 across Queens:
• JHS 194, at 154-60 17 Ave. in Whitestone, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• PS 205, at 75-25 Bell Blvd. in Bayside, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Bayswater Park, at Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.;
• Charles Park in Howard Beach, at 98-01 165 Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m; and
• IS 20, at 36-41 28 St. in Long Island City, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Summer Tennis programs began the week of July 5th and will conclude Aug. 20 or Aug. 27.
Lessons are usually 1 to 1.5 hours in length, and children should not be dropped off. All equipment is provided free of charge to use on-site.
There are no capacity limits — no one is ever rejected or turned away, subject to scheduling.
For more information or to register, visit nyjtl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.