Recent pitches by the New York Blood Center asking people to donate blood have taken a humorous approach.
It hurts less than dropping your cell phone, or running into your ex with a piece of spinach in your teeth, they say.
But look on the center’s donor link on nybc.org and one finds the phrases “blood shortage,” “blood emergency” and “critical need.”
The NYBC serves the city, Long Island, New Jersey and the Hudson Valley; and also works with other states. Andrea Cefarelli, senior vice president of corporate communications and public affairs for the group, said donations still have not rebounded to precovid levels.
“Prepandemic, we would have usually two blood emergencies a year — most often the Thanksgiving to New Year periods and the period between Fourth of July and Labor Day,” Cefarelli told the Chronicle. “We had five blood emergencies in 2022.”
An emergency, she said, is when the overall inventory is low and certain blood types fall to a one- or two-day supply. The pandemic, she said, devastated the foundation on which the NYBC collects blood, plasma, platelets and other blood products.
“Prepandemic we went to high schools, colleges, businesses, and 75 percent of the local blood supply came from organizations hosting blood drives,” she said. “It was very convenient to walk down the hall, to get out of chemistry class to give blood.
“Then we shut down and we had no blood drives. And blood drives and organizations sponsoring them have been slow to rebound.”
She said first-time donors and young donors are particularly down, as they have not yet regained the 500 high schools and all the colleges that used to be regulars.
Cefarelli said they need donors of all blood types, as hospitals need it for routine treatments and planned surgeries. Then there are the unplanned.
“We had a firefighter several years ago who had to jump from a window in the Bronx,” she said. “He used 76 units of blood and blood products. Your body holds about eight to 10.”
William Lynch, executive vice president and COO of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, said anyone could need blood for even routine reasons.
“It’s not just our trauma facility,” Lynch said. “People understand motor vehicle accidents ... gunshot wounds, people who have train accidents.” But he said in the third quarter of 2022, the hospital transfused between 500 and 600 patients.
They included cancer patients dealing with chemotherapy, routine surgical patients and newborn babies or new mothers who developed complications. In a shortage, he said, staff have to manage carefully.
“When there’s a crisis, a shortage, we worry, because unfortunately, we haven’t found a substitute for human blood.”
Cefarelli said information on individual donations and sponsoring blood drives can be found on the group’s website.
