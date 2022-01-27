With Democrats and Republicans unable to reach agreement on new legislative lines for the next state and federal elections, the New York Independent Redistricting Commission has failed in its voter-approved task.
The panel previously had submitted alternate draft maps done by members of each party, but never any on which they could agree. That means redistricting will be up to the state Legislature, both houses of which are led by Democrats.
“It’s unfortunate that New York’s so-called redistricting reform has created redistricting gridlock,” Steven Romalewski, director of the CUNY Graduate Center’s Mapping Service, said Monday, according to the Associated Press.
Romalewski called on lawmakers to heed the public comments on redistricting given to the commission. “Now that the state legislature will be drawing the lines, they need to honor that public input with districts that are fair and representative,” he said.
Legislative lines are redrawn after each Census. Voters put redistricting in the IRC’s hands via a 2014 amendment to the state Constitution. This was its first attempt.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
