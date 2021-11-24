Queens got a second crack at weighing in on congressional and state legislative redistricting at a hearing that lasted for around six hours last Wednesday.
The state’s Independent Redistricting Commission, a nonpartisan group ushered in by voters back in 2014, organized the hearing at York College to collect feedback on two sets of draft maps — one Republican, one Democratic — that it released in September after the state parties did not reach consensus.
Though the redistricting process is likely to become contentious as New York’s members of Congress from both parties work out how to eliminate the House seat the state lost due to Census results, the majority of the testimony during the Queens redistricting hearing considered state-level representation.
To complicate matters, residents not only had the two versions of the IRC’s draft maps to consider, but also an alternative set that a racial justice coalition released early in November, which is aimed at keeping neighborhoods that are majority people of color whole.
A large number of residents giving testimony spoke in support of the coalition’s “Unity Map,” which was created by the Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund, LatinoJustice PRLDEF and the Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College.
At the first meeting the IRC held in Queens in June, which came prior to the release of the draft maps, many advocates testified that the six Assembly districts intersecting the Richmond Hill area have the effect of splintering the Guyanese and Punjabi communities that live there.
At the hearing last week, advocates remarked how the IRC’s proposed Democratic legislative map, designated by the commission as the “Letters map,” addressed that issue. However, leaders of the effort, such as South Asian community organizer Aminta Kilawan-Narine, pushed for the commission to conform to the coalition’s Unity Map on behalf of other majority Asian and Latino communities and other communities of color.
Proponents of the Unity Map drew the commission’s attention to other ethnic enclaves of interest. Sandra Choi, an organizer with low-income Asian advocacy group the MinKwon Center for Community Action, said that what falls under state Senate District 16, represented by Sen. Toby Ann Stavisky (D-Flushing), splits Flushing’s Korean community in two.
The Unity Map, supported by Choi, calls for a Flushing state Senate district stretching deeper into Murray Hill and Auburndale than the lines as they exist now or as the IRC drew them in its draft maps.
Not everyone who was testifying to keep a ethnic community of interest intact, however, was pushing the Unity Map. Mahtab Khan, a former candidate who unsuccessfully challenged Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) for Democratic male district leader in Assembly District 24, drew his own map of the long, thin Eastern Queens district represented by Weprin to extend farther south in Fresh Meadows to incorporate more of the South Asian diaspora that lives there.
Heather Beers-Dimitriadis, a member of the Central Queens Redistricting Coalition, also avoided commenting on the Unity Map. That group made its argument for keeping the neighborhoods of Kew Gardens, Forest Hills and Rego Park together based on a broader sense of shared community interests rather than making the case along ethnic lines.
However, unlike the Unity Map, which spans the entire city, the Central Queens coalition merely put forth a map of what it considers its constituent neighborhoods. David Imamura, chair of the IRC, suggested in response that the coalition submit a proposed map of the entire borough, to give a more comprehensive idea of how keeping central Queens unified would affect surrounding districts.
After taking testimony from Queens in addition to counties across the state, Imamura said, the IRC will draw a final version of the maps and submit it for review to the Legislature by Jan. 15, 2022. Lawmakers then will vote on those maps.
If they are rejected, the panel will draft one more set of maps and submit it back to the Legislature before Feb. 28. If those are rejected, it will be left to the members to draft and pass their own redistricting plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.