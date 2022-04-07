State Democrats earned a legal victory Monday as an appellate court granted a stay on last Thursday’s Steuben County ruling that the recently enacted legislative lines were “unconstitutionally drawn,” effectively pressing pause on the lower court’s attempt to throw out the redistricting plan.
Though the stay is temporary, it provides some level of certainty for candidates in the upcoming election cycle: The year’s political calendar — and thus this week’s petitioning deadline as well as the June primaries — will remain in place.
But the goal is still a permanent stay, which Democrats will vie for in a hearing today. In last week’s ruling, acting Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister of Steuben County had said that the 2022 congressional, state Senate and Assembly district maps could not be used for this year’s elections. If a permanent stay is awarded, however, that would allow for the maps to be used in this year’s races. As the campaigns wait for the final ruling, however, many are left in limbo as they do not know who their voting populations are, and in some cases, whether they are still eligible to run in the newly drawn districts.
The latter is particularly concerning in the Senate District 17 race; prior to redistricting, the district had been entirely in southern Brooklyn, but now is almost entirely in western Queens, and includes Long Island City, Glendale, Ridgewood and Greenpoint. Both Democratic candidates in that race, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley and Kristen Gonzalez of Community Board 4, reside in Queens. Neither, however, seems particularly phased.
“The redistricting process is an important aspect of good governance, and while the US Census has shown significant growth in Brooklyn and Queens, we are optimistic that the final decision will give our boroughs more representation,” Crowley’s campaign said in a statement. “My campaign is focused on what the NYS Board of Elections has instructed us to do, and we are grateful to all our volunteers that collected well over 3 times the needed signatures.”
The Gonzalez camp had similar thoughts: “It appears that this has already been appealed and stayed, which continues the legal proceedings. While we wait for that to continue, we are going to keep doing what we’ve been doing since we launched our campaign in February: being out in the district, talking to voters about the urgency to pass protections for tenants against skyrocketing rents; to provide free, universal healthcare for all; and to fight for green, union jobs and meaningful climate action after nearly three years of seeing no climate legislation pass in our state.”
Political analyist and professor of government at St. John’s University Brian Browne said that one district he’s paying attention to in recent days is Congressional District 3, which, per the maps in question, would be divided among five counties and, with its current representative, Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) running for governor, the primary field has become quite vast. Much the same as the SD-17 candidates, though, the NY-3 contenders are proceeding as usual. “The clear instructions of the Board of Elections are to continue under the current map and deadlines, so that’s what we are doing,” state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi (D-Bronx) said in a statement.
Both the Melanie D’Arrigo and Robert Zimmerman campaigns offered similar thoughts, the latter adding, “When the judicial process is complete, we do not expect to see any change in the congressional districts in New York State.”
That prediction would come true if the appellate court issues a permanent stay, and make McAllister’s previous call for the Legislature to propose new lines by April 11 irrelevant. Although Republicans could challenge that, too, because — as McAllister’s ruling details — drawing new maps now would already cause the primary to be pushed back significantly, whether a ruling from the Democratically appointed Court of Appeals in their favor would come in time to have an effect on this year’s cycle is an open question.
To that end, Browne said, while the legal challenge was expected, it’s “very late in the game,” as primary petitions are due today.
The lines in question are the culmination of a drawn-out redistricting process following the 2020 Census. For the first time in its history, the state had given an Independent Redistricting Committee the task of drawing the lines; when the panel failed to reach an agreement, at the end of January, the Democrat-controlled Legislature took up the mantle as it had in years past.
Soon after, Republicans filed a lawsuit challenging the maps, as many anticipated, in Steuben County, which has a more right-leaning court; last week’s ruling then, is not surprising. As state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) put it, “The Republican majority found a Republican judge in Steuben County — I don’t think even my Waze can find Steuben County.”
When, prior to the Republican challenge, state Sen. Mike Gianaris (D-Astoria), who has been on the front lines of the redistricting fight, was asked by WNYC’s Brian Lehrer about a potential lawsuit, the senator said, “When the time comes, we’re confident we’ll make our case to the court and be successful.”
True to their word, the Senate majority said, soon after news of McAllister’s ruling broke, that they would challenge it. “This is one step in the process. We always knew this case would be decided by the appellate courts,” Senate Majority Conference spokesperson Mike Murphy said in a statement. “We are appealing this decision and expect this decision will be stayed as the appeal process proceeds.” That evening, Gov. Hochul and state Attorney General Tish James issued a one-line, joint statement on the matter: “We intend to appeal this decision.”
Asked for his take, Addabbo was adamant that he was concerned only with his district’s map, which he believes to be “consistent with the Census tracts,” adding, “Now it’s in the hands of a court ... and we’ll see.”
Even if, in the end, the courts rule in Democrats’ favor, due to the confusion the process has caused, Browne said, it’s not Republicans who will ultimately miss out: “The loser, in this case, is the average voter.”
