After a two-year hiatus forced by the pandemic, the Columbus Day Parade returned to Astoria last Saturday. Organized by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens, the event celebrated the great explorer and Italian Heritage Month.
Just a few glimpses of the fun had between the start at Kaufman Astoria Studios and the finale at Columbus Square.
At top right, the Santa Maria, followed by the Ni–a and Pinta, sail the pavement blue. At top center, the grand marshal was Vito Giannola of Provident Bank, sashed by Parade Chairman Jerry Iannece as Giannola’s proud wife and father look on. Above, the parade flags fly high. At left, the wreath laying at the Columbus statue. At near right, Coastal Cadet Corpsman Capoverde snaps a smart salute. At far right, Queen Isabella and Columbus, aka Mayra and Joe Dirico, march with kids from PS 70.
