The Redhawk Robotics team at Ozone Park’s High School for Construction Trades, Engineering and Architecture is in Texas this week competing in the World Championships after securing most of the funds needed to get there just in time.
The rookie team qualified for the competition a few weeks ago and has been raising money since then.
The innovative team had to fly into Dallas and drive to Houston because there were no direct flights left for the whole team last-minute.
The first day of the competition was Wednesday and they got the robot inspected and ran practice matches.
“We are hopeful and ready to show the capabilities of a little team from Queens to the world,” said teacher and mentor Mohammed Hossain.
— Deirdre Bardolf
