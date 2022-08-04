LaGuardia Community College is returning to the City University of New York Athletic Conference this fall, CUNYAC announced Tuesday.
“CUNYAC is excited to welcome back the LaGuardia Red Hawks for the upcoming season, after a brief hiatus, and we look forward to supporting their student-athletes, coaches and staff as they return to athletics competition,” the conference’s interim commissioner, Carl Christian, said in a prepared statement.
“Athletics have a unique way of bringing communities together, so restarting the Red Hawks following the past two and a half years of the COVID-19 pandemic will benefit our community and create a sense of team spirit,” LGCC President Kenneth Adams said. “Having an athletics program also benefits our recruitment efforts — drawing students interested in playing team sports during college. We look forward to cheering on our players. Go Red Hawks!”
LGCC teams will compete against five other city community colleges in CUNYAC, as well as other two-year schools in the downstate region as part of the National Junior College Athletic Association.
