The holidays are over and it’s time to give new life to your Christmas tree.
At select locations throughout the borough, the Parks Department and city Department of Sanitation are recycling trees into wood chips to nourish other plants in parks and green spaces.
Mulchfest began Dec. 26 and will run through Jan. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tree drop-off sites include:
• Captain Mario Fajardo Playground, at Kissena Boulevard at Booth Memorial Avenue in Flushing;
• Queensbridge Park, at Vernon Boulevard and Queensbridge Park Greenway in Long Island City;
• Rockaway Beach, at 94th Street and Shorefront Parkway;
• Roy Wilkins Park, at Merrick Boulevard and Foch Boulevard in St. Albans;
• Windmill Community Garden, at 39-22 29 Street in Long Island City; and
• Windmuller Park at Lawrence Virgilio Playground, at 34th Drive and 54th Street in Woodside.
On Jan. 2 and Jan. 9, donors can watch their trees go through the chipper and take a bag home for their own plants. Chipping Saturday locations include:
• Astoria Park, at 19th Street and Hoyt Avenue in Astoria;
• Cunningham Park, at 196th Place and Union Turnpike in Fresh Meadows;
• Forest Park, at Forest Park Drive and Woodhaven Boulevard in Woodhaven;
• Francis Lewis Park, at Third Avenue and Whitestone Expressway in Whitestone;
• Hunters Point South Park, at 51st Avenue and Center Boulevard in Long Island City;
• Idlewild Park, at Springfield Lane and 149th Avenue in Brookville;
• Juniper Valley Park, at 80th Street between Juniper Boulevard North and South in Middle Village; and
• Travers Park, at 78th Street and 34th Avenue in Jackson Heights.
Don’t forget to remove all lights, ornaments and netting before bringing your tree to a Mulchfest site.
The DSNY will be collecting trees curbside for mulching and recycling from Jan. 4 to Jan. 15.
