Two NYPD officers from the 111th Precinct were honored by Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Nassau, Suffolk, Queens) Aug. 24 in an effort to display the value law enforcement provides the community.
“I thought it was important that we recognize some of the heroes in our midst,” Suozzi said in front of the Frank V. McCue Police Building in Glen Cove, which had previously served as the town hall before Suozzi dedicated it to police in 1995. “The cops have been getting beaten up lately and there’s no question about that. We need to show our support for the police officers for the great things that they do.”
New York City Police Officers Lauren Creighton and Michael Ippolito from the 111th Precinct were recognized for saving the life of a 13-month-old infant on Dec. 27, 2019. The duo were on patrol duty when a call came in from a mother whose son had stopped breathing while she was driving on the Cross Island Parkway near Northern Boulevard. Ippolito immediately began to administer air to baby Ayden, who was unconscious, unresponsive and in cardiac arrest, through an air bag attached to his tracheostomy tube, while Creighton coordinated emergency personnel.
Ayden was transported to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he made a full recovery. The act of heroism earned Ippolito and Creighton the precinct’s Cop of the Month award for January and a nomination for the NYPD Cop of the Year Award.
Suozzi presented the two officers with a certification recognizing their heroism and flags that had been flown over the United States Capitol in their honor.
Other law enforcement officers honored at the event were Keith Owens of the Nassau County Police Department for apprehending an active shooter, Christopher Jablonski of the Suffolk County Police Department for rescuing a drowning man in below-freezing water and Darren Pittman of the Glen Cove Police Department for intervening in the attempted suicide of a fellow off-duty officer.
“Twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week, the men and women in blue are protecting us, they’re serving us,” said Suozzi. “We couldn’t have the quality of life that we have were it not for these fantastic public servants, so I thought it was important for me to hold up these officers as an example.”
The congressman said he would honor law enforcement by continuing the event each year. He said that recognizing the heroic acts of the officers did not change the need for police reform, however.
“We’ve got to make sure that we’re holding up our police officers in these very difficult jobs they’re doing. At the same time we need to figure out how to do reform so we can address very real problems that exist in our society. That’s just reality,” said Suozzi, who co-sponsored the Justice in Policing Act of 2020, which established a national standard for the operation of police departments, required data collection on police encounters, redistributed existing funds to invest in community-based policing programs and made guidelines to hold police misconduct offenders accountable.
“Anyone who wants to try and put people in a box and say, ‘You’re either this or you’re that and that’s it,’ is trying to divide us instead of trying to solve problems and make the world a better place to live in.”
