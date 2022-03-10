Borough President Donovan Richards will host a Virtual Women’s “HerStory” Month Celebration on March 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.
The event will include a conversation with Queens women leaders from across a spectrum of industries as they discuss topics such as business, civic life, art and health and wellness, to name a few, according to Richards’ spokesman, Chris Barca. The participants on the panel have not been finalized.
The event will honor the progress women have made toward equality and deliberate on intersectional ways, thus including women of all backgrounds, to fight for it moving forward. There will also be talks on how to support local women artists, entrepreneurs, authors and more.
Guests can RSVP to the Zoom event at queensbp.org/rsvp.
“This Women’s History Month, we’re thrilled to celebrate the many trailblazers who call or have called Queens home,” Richards said via email to the Queens Chronicle. “This is also a time to honor the ordinary women in our lives who do extraordinary things for our families and our communities every single day. We’re thrilled to honor these heroes at our Women’s Herstory Month celebration ... We hope you’ll join us as we recognize and empower women across the spectrum in The World’s Borough and beyond.”
