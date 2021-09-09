All but one city-run recreation center in Queens will reopen Sept. 13, and the city is offering free one-year memberships to celebrate.
The announcement came from the Parks Department Tuesday after most centers have been closed for 17 months.
Select centers had reopened on a limited basis in June to patrons who had active memberships in March 2020.
The department announced that all New Yorkers, members or not, are welcome to visit the recreation centers, but warned that vaccinations are required to enter.
Three of Queens’ four recreation centers will reopen starting Monday:
• Lost Battalion Hall Recreation Center, at 93-29 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park;
• Al Oerter Recreation Center, at 131-40 Fowler Ave in Flushing Meadows Corona Park; and
• Roy Wilkins Recreation Center, at 177-01 Baisley Blvd. in St. Albans.
The Sorrentino Recreation Center in Far Rockaway will remain closed indefinitely while it is used as a Covid-19 testing site.
At this time, indoor pools will remain closed, however.
To kick the grand reopening off, each center will host a preview week from Sept. 7 through the 10th to offer New Yorkers the chance to stop by, watch or participate in demonstrations, and get acquainted with center amenities. Recreation center staff will be available throughout the week to lead facility tours, preview programming, and provide visitors with information.
Free memberships are available to New Yorkers who sign up between Sept. 7 and Dec. 31. The membership term will last for one-year from the date the individual signs up and grants access to citywide facilities.
Though only vaccinated individuals will be allowed in, the recreation centers will still have new policies that are being implemented to keep patrons safe. Covid-19 vaccinations are required, for those who are eligible, and mask wearing is required for all. In addition, equipment has been arranged to promote social distancing and shared equipment will be cleaned frequently.
