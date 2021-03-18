An unknown gunman took careful aim before firing each of two shots at an apartment building in Jackson Heights on March 14. One bullet went through a window of an apartment where three people were present. No one was hurt. The video is available at qchron.com.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also by log onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
