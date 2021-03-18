Members of the Jackson Heights community are rallying around the business owners and workers who were displaced by the March 9 fire in row stores on 74th Street.
The fire, which took 39 FDNY units, 168 firefighters and more than five hours to get under control, is believed to have started in a restaurant around the block and three doors north of Diversity Plaza. Seven firefighters were hurt. No cause has yet been released by the FDNY.
From the restaurant, at 37-48 74 St., the blaze spread north to five other businesses through a cockloft, a vacancy between the ceiling and roof of many older buildings in the city.
Also damaged was the attached building for 37-50/52/54 74 St.
“Three buildings had sustained fire damage,” said a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Buildings in an email to the Chronicle on Tuesday. “As a result DOB issued full vacancy riders at both 37-48 74 Street and 37-50/52/54 74 Street.”
DOB inspectors determined that neither building was in imminent danger of collapse, and that the owners would have to decide whether to repair them or tear them down. The DOB ordered that fences be constructed in front of both buildings.
The structure immediately north of Diversity Plaza at 37-56 74 St. sustained minor damage and did not require a vacate order for the salon and phone store that operate out of the site.
No action was taken on buildings on 73rd Street, which abut the damaged structures to the west.
Assemblywoman Jessica Gonazlez-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) visited the site last Sunday with U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens).
“The owners need our support,” Gonzalez Rojas tweeted. “This afternoon I toured the damage with @AOC to listen to the concerns of the business owners and the leaders of the Jackson Heights Merchants Association.”
Jose Miranda of the Chhaya Community Development Corp. said a Gofundme page has been started in cooperation with Desis Rising Up and Moving, in an effort to raise $50,000.
The effort had raised $3,216 from 42 individual donors as of Wednesday afternoon.
“The businesses and workers affected by this fire were some of the hardest hit throughout the pandemic,” Miranda wrote on the page. “This tragedy is compounded by already mounting debt, lack of job security, fear of eviction and personal health worries.”
Mirabda wrote that the fundraiser will provide direct relief to workers and uninsured business owners. Those interested in donating to the cause may do so online at gofundme.com/f/support-those-affected-by-74th-st-fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.