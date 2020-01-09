Rapist sought

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying the man in the sketch above for a rape that occurred in South Jamaica last May 1. Police said the 18-year-old victim was walking near 199th Street and 120th Avenue when she accepted a ride from the man. He drove to another location and sexually assaulted her.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
