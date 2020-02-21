  • February 21, 2020
Rape suspect

Posted: Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:30 am

A few hours after police released a surveillance video of this suspect, a man wanted in the rape and robbery of a massage parlor worker in Richmond Hill last Monday was arrested.

Luchiano Crooks, 26, of South Ozone Park walked into Vivi Massage Spa at 134-10 Jamaica Ave. shortly before 5 p.m., police said.

When a 45-year-old female masseuse entered the room, he allegedly pulled a knife, robbed her of $100 cash and then raped her, according to a press release.

He is being charged with first-degree rape, first-degree robbery and committing a criminal sex act in the first degree.

