The confusing at times ranked-choice voting process is poised to become easier for voters to comprehend.
The City Council passed a bill last Wednesday that aims to simplify instructions on ranked-choice ballots.
Should Mayor Adams sign the legislation into law, voters will see changes to the ballot when they head to the polls in June for the city’s primary elections.
Councilmember Sandra Ung (D-Flushing), the bill’s primary sponsor and chair of the Committee on Governmental Operations, praised the Council’s approval of the changes, which she described as “common-sense” ones.
“New Yorkers pulled off the largest Ranked Choice Voting election in the history of the U.S. when they went to the polls in last year’s June primary,” she said in a statement.
“This new law will simplify the ballot and make it easier to understand, encouraging all voters, especially those with limited English proficiency, to take advantage of the opportunity to rank their preferred candidates and strengthen the democratic process.”
The parameters laid out in the bill aim to cut down on the verbiage of ballot instructions seen in previous ranked-choice elections.
Specifically, it says that the Board of Elections must include more illustrations to convey how to correctly fill out the ballot at the top. The bill also stipulates that the BOE include drawings of incorrectly marked ballots, showing one that ranks two candidates as the same choice and another that ranks a candidate twice.
During the Governmental Operations Committee hearing on the bill, the BOE provided a sample of what the ballot might look like under those parameters, as seen above. A spokesperson for Ung was careful to note, however, that that may not be the final product. Rather, it serves as a model for how a compliant ballot could look.
To make instructions more comprehensible for voters whose primary language is not English, the legislation requires that instructions in other languages be arranged on the ballot so that they are easy to compare with the English directions.
On top of that, the bill requires that, above each election included on the ballot, instructions regarding ranking candidates be included, though a drawing is not required there.
The most recent version of the ballot had listed each ranking as “1st choice,” “2nd choice,” and so on. Ung’s bill, however, simplifies that, requiring that columns instead be labeled “1,” “2” and so on.
Common Cause NY was one of the groups in Rank the Vote NYC, which played a crucial role in the implementation of the city’s ranked-choice voting system. Susan Lerner, Common Cause NY’s executive director and board chair of Rank the Vote NYC, said she is thrilled the bill passed, saying it will “make the ballot even more voter friendly.”
“Ranked choice voting affords voters more choice and more voice and puts power back in the hands of the people, delivering consensus majority winners every time,” she added in a statement.
