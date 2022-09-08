As school returns this week, one thing is on the mind of many: safety. Mental and physical health and safety have been on the decline following the pandemic and tragedies like the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, last spring.
This week, the city Department of Education announced its approach to doubling down on school safety.
“This administration is prioritizing the reimagining of our commitment to supporting the whole child from the day they enter our schools to the day they graduate,” Schools Chancellor David Banks said in a press release from the DOE on Wednesday.
“Our families’ biggest concerns should be on the studies of their children, which is why we are doubling down on this work to take concerns about safety out of the equation.”
The administration’s approach includes 200 new school safety agents joining the ranks starting on the first day of school plus an additional 650 who will be in training throughout the rest of the school year.
The DOE is also providing enhanced emergency readiness training including active shooter exercises, which were held throughout the summer in collaboration with the NYPD and Louisiana State University.
The Division of School Facilities also conducted a survey of 1,400 buildings to assess classroom door locks, exterior door locks, alarms, panic buttons and more.
The DSF identified 1,300 issues across all schools and worked to address them by the first day, according to the DOE.
One elected official is calling for more.
Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park) sent a letter to Banks last weekend calling for all entrances of schools to be locked.
In the letter, she cited a meeting she had in June with school safety officials, principals and NYPD and FDNY representatives in which she suggested using doorbells with cameras and locking all doors with a special key for emergency responders. Everyone agreed that a plan could be put together for this to happen, Ariola said in the letter.
“We live in uncertain times, where illegal guns are easily obtainable and mental health is not addressed as efficiently as it should be,” she wrote.
She continued, “Let’s make this the most outstanding year we have ever seen for the Department of Education by putting safety first and locking all school doors that guard the ones we hold the most dear.”
The DOE’s plan also includes measures to provide emotional support for children, such as assigning social workers directly to superintendents instead of having them centrally based and increasing restorative justice and violence interruption initiatives.
The department also outlined its ongoing work to combat the spread of Covid-19 and monkeypox.
