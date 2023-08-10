There were no services issues at the Long Island Rail Road Monday morning after all eight train cars from train 722 derailed and injured 13 in Jamaica last week, according to a LIRR spokesperson.
The train was carrying approximately 100 passengers and had departed from Grand Central station last Thursday at 10:43 a.m., and by approximately 11:15 a.m. the train cars were off the track, said the spokesperson.
“Crews are responding,” said the spokesperson via email. “Customers on board the train are transferring to an alternate train.”
At the scene
The NYPD, New York State Police and MTA police were all on the scene, along with the FDNY. Stretchers were being lined up at the entrances to LIRR tracks 7 and 8 at Jamaica Station, while traffic was blocked at the corner of Sutphin Boulevard and Archer Avenue. Several of the injured were wheeled out to an ambulances.
One woman who had been planning to take an eastbound train, Beverly Leadbeater of Rockaway, said she was praying for the people on the train.
She and her daughter were going to go shopping in Deer Park, LI, which sits on the main Ronkonkoma line.
“Oh my God, can you imagine? I could have been on the train with my daughter,” Leadbeater said. “Oh, thank you, Jesus ... I pray for them. Thank God nobody’s injured and no death; that’s the main thing, right?”
Press conference 1
MTA Chairman Janno Lieber held a press conference at the corner of 177th Street and Liberty Avenue around 2 p.m. He told the media he had spoken with people on the train after the incident and said that they all were in “good spirits.”
Lieber said several children, including some with special needs, were on the train, as well as a baby.
Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh noted that none of the injuries caused by the derailment were critical.
Transit advocate Charlton D’souza, president of Passengers United, said in an emailed statement that the LIRR has to do a better job.
“The LIRR needs to have more track inspections and have a better preventive maintenance program to prevent the daily breakdowns and derailments that are causing delays,” D’souza said. “Passengers can no longer rely on the LIRR to get to their destinations on time. Riders are outraged as a fare increase is about to take place.”
Weekly and monthly tickets for the LIRR will increase by up to 4.5 percent, with the latter up for sale on Aug. 23 and the former Aug. 25 for September, according to the MTA.
Press conference 2
A second press conference was held by the MTA chairman on last Friday afternoon at the LIRR Jamaica Pedestrian Bridge.
All eight train cars were rerailed after the LIRR wrecking crew worked 24 hours with the help of an additional MetroNorth team from White Plains that was police escorted to the scene of the incident, Lieber said.
While there were a handful of train cancellations on Aug. 3 and 4, Lieber said commuters had taken his advice to stay up-to-date on schedules by using the MyMTA app or the agency’s website. Riders also utilized buses, where tickets were cross-honored to serve people who were impacted by the Queens Village and Hollis stations being bypassed as work continued on the track that was damaged near the support facility, which is a stop for the train that was heading to Hempstead.
“Tremendous progress has been made in recovering from this major accident,” Lieber said. “This is a milestone, but there is more work to be done to get ready to restore the railroad.”
Gov. Hochul said in a statement that she was thankful to the first responders and the crew for their round-the-clock work.
Her office told people to use the Q2, 3, 8 and 110 buses when the train was derailed.
When asked about previous derailments in May, during an inspection of the tracks, and in July, when there were 50 passengers on board, Lieber said that those were low-impact and that “this is severe.”
He went on to say that the train line from Grand Central to Hempstead was one of the busiest in the city and has 367 trains daily. The MTA CEO credited having the third track addition, which was completed in the last couple of years, and other recent capital projects for the quick recovery.
“We’ve got to keep investing in the railroad,” he said.
When questioned about Passengers United saying that the agency was “sugarcoating” the injuries, he shot back that it was the FDNY and EMS personnel who gave a detailed report on the passengers and their health status to the MTA.
Ahead of the press conference, the FDNY told the Chronicle via email there were no life-threatening injuries and that six people were sent to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, two were sent to NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens, two were sent to NewYork Presbyterian Queens and three refused medical assistance.
“Passengers were transferred from the derailed train to an adjacent rescue train,” an FDNY spokesperson said. “The rescue train went to Jamaica, where EMS assessed any injured passengers.”
Investigation
The MTA spokesperson said it was too early in the investigation to determine the cause of the derailment, but he was able to provide some information on the extent of the damage caused by the incident.
Two impedence boxes, also known as voltage boxes, were damaged, along with one switch, 1,600 linear feet of running rail and 900 feet of third rail, which had to be replaced, according to the spokesman. Five insulated joints, along with 362 concrete and 44 wood ties, were also destroyed.
Since the accident, Lieber insisted that the train was not speeding as it was going 54 mph and the maximum allowable speed is between 60 to 80 mph.
He did say that investigators will be looking into downloadable equipment to learn more about what went wrong.
Transit expert
Larry Penner, the former director for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office of Operations and Program Management, offered the Chronicle his insight into the derailment.
“As part of the preparation for the $11.6 billion Long Island Rail Road Eastside Access to Grand Central Madison, the Long Island Rail Road invested, to my understanding, in a project called the Greater Jamaica Capacity Improvements. It was several hundred million dollars to improve the flow of trains in and out of Jamaica.”
The upgrades included the hall interlocking switch system, track signals, power and system components east of Jamaica, Penner said.
“I’m kind of surprised you would have a derailment if you installed so much new equipment,” said Penner, a 30-year transit office veteran, who retired nine years ago. “The question is, was some of that new equipment faulty?
“If they made capital improvements to upgrade the hall interlocking, which includes the track signals and power, that means the safety of the system should have been a higher level ... The question of the hour is, how old was the track that the train was going through at the time? Was it a new track or old track? That will clearly play a role into the possibility of an accident.”
Commented
