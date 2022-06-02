Community and faith leaders joined together in Forest Hills last Thursday to denounce all hate crimes and spread awareness following recent attacks across the city and country.
“If we don’t keep the conversation going, it will get swept under the rug,” Harpreet Singh Toor of the Sikh Cultural Society said at the rally in MacDonald Park.
The rally, which drew nearly 50, was organized by Nivedita Chandrappa, an Indian immigrant, small business owner and advocate for domestic violence survivors. She said she has experienced discrimination in the workplace and against her family.
She organized the rally in response to recent attacks such as the shooting in Buffalo that killed 10 Black people and three others and the killing of Chinese delivery driver Zhiwen Yan in Forest Hills. Chandrappa had help organizing from Sheryl Fetik, former City Council candidate from Rego Park.
Yvette Jong, who was born and raised in Forest Hills, attended the rally with her partner, Vinc Math, and their young daughter.
“I think it’s just so important to create solidarity and I feel like it’s something that’s very relevant to us, and I’d like it to be important to our family as a unit,” said Jong, who is Asian and said she has been “living and breathing” discrimination her whole life while her husband, who is from Germany, has not.
She heard about the event from her neighbor, the Rev. Jeffrey Courter, interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church of Forest Hills, who helped lead the rally. He said the gathering represented many different faiths sharing “one common concern.”
“It’s important to show up and be present,” Jong said. “You can read about it and hear about it but seeing people get together on their own is important. And knowing that you’re represented.”
Rabbi Rob Kaplan of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York told the group that they must “truly believe” what their faiths teach them.
“Those micro-aggressions against others are so easy to slip into,” he said. “We do it in the supermarket, not with an AR-15, but we do it with our minds and our mouths in the drugstore or when we’re driving a car or when we encounter someone that we are less than comfortable with because of the way they look, the way they act, the way they dress, or what they believe in.”
Other organizations represented included the New American Voters Association, the Arthur Kent Blood Center for Civil and Political Rights, Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and the Church in the Gardens.
Japneet Singh, candidate for Senate District 15, and Johanna Carmona, candidate for Assembly District 37, delivered remarks.
Some expressed concerns over criminal justice and cash bail reform as well.
Considering the turnout, Chandrappa said she plans to host future events.
Representatives from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s office and Councilwoman Lynn Schulman’s (D-Forest Hills) office were present.
In a statement, Schulman said, “The murder of Mr. Zhiwen Yan and the increasing hate crimes that have shaken our community, city and state is very disturbing and unacceptable. In light of these attacks on our neighborhoods, we are also seeing signs of hope as community members, organizations and elected officials come together to support and help each other.”
(1) comment
We can all fight, or we can all get along. Getting along is much easier !
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.