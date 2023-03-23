Ahead of a hearing of the City Council’s Committee on Cultural Affairs, dozens of people were at the steps of City Hall on Monday protesting to get the city to reverse a proposed measure to reduce funding by more than $37 million in the 2024 fiscal budget to the Brooklyn, New York and Queens public library systems.
The 2023 budget for the library systems is $448 million and the city is proposing a $411 million budget for the following year, according to a spokesman for Mayor Adams’ office, which said that negotiations are ongoing.
“This administration has made critical investments in the city’s three library systems and recognizes the vital role they play in our communities,” said the spokesman. “While every agency has been asked to tighten its belt in the current fiscal year in response to fiscal and economic conditions — including more than $4 billion in migrant costs by next year, the expiration of labor contracts that went unresolved for years, and skyrocketing health care costs — it is inaccurate to say we cut libraries’ funding in January’s preliminary budget. In fact, all agencies have been informed since September that any savings initiatives must not affect services or include layoffs. We will continue to evaluate their needs and work with them through the budget process.”
If the proposed 2024 budget goes through, the Queens system would go from having $130 million to $118 million from the city in its 2024 budget; New York would have its funds decreased from more than $165 million to $150 million; and Brooklyn would go from $125 million to $114 million, according to Amy Geduldig, a spokeswoman for the Brooklyn Library system.
According to the Queens Library, the library systems expect $36.2 million in cuts for 2024. The QPL 2023 fiscal budget is $127 million — 93 percent of its funds come from the city. It expects 8.1 percent or $10.3 million in cuts for 2024.
At the rally, the supporters of the public library systems wore shirts that said, “No cuts to libraries!” and last week they kick-started an email writing campaign that garnered more than 30,000 letters to municipal lawmakers to prevent a reduction in funds they say would cut hours at their local branches and severely impede free services, programs and resources to New Yorkers citywide.
Michaeline Von Drathen, president of the Friends of Ridgewood Library, testified at the hearing on March 20.
“The cuts to the library service hours is definitely one huge concern,” Von Drathen told the Chronicle.
The library is not just a space for bibliophiles, according to Von Drathen, but an information center, cultural institution, safe haven and place for community support for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life.
“We do a summer food program, cultural and arts programs, afterschool help — I mean, there are so many programs it is hard to even list them all,” Von Drathen said. “There is Wi-Fi access, computer access and for people to not be able to have that due to fewer hours a week, that is hard.”
The summer food program at the Ridgewood branch offers meals at no cost, art programs teach people who love crafts how to make watercolors and the library provides music lovers free concerts, among other services.
“For people who can’t afford to take an art class or go to a concert these programs are wonderful,” said the president of the Friends of Ridgewood Library. “For the afterschool program, not everyone can afford a tutor for their child.”
Teens credited public libraries for helping them navigate their education and career growth during the pandemic, according to the QPL, which along with the other library systems opened up centers specifically geared to aiding youths.
The QPL said programs for the city’s immigrant population and asylum seekers would also take a hit if the cuts were to go through.
“The potential cuts to our budgets would undoubtedly affect our hours, programs, and collections, even as we work to support individuals who are recovering from the pandemic, help asylum seekers adjust to their new home, address food insecurity, assist job seekers, expand opportunities for teens and so much more,” QPL President Dennis Walcott said in a statement. “We hope the City Council will help protect our funding and protect the vital services New Yorkers rely on.”
Von Drathen was proud of the turnout at the hearing and the City Hall rally.
“The room was packed,” Von Drathen said about the hearing. “It was wonderful to see. The library reaches and touches so many people. They are safe spaces that welcome everyone.”
Earlier this year, during a Hip-Hop 50 celebration held at Central Library in Jamaica, Chuck D, who reflected on the evolution of the musical genre, joked that he had the forum at that space because when growing up he never worried about shootings at a library.
Libraries are trusted institutions, Von Drathen said.
Henry Garrido, executive director of District Council 37, the union that many library workers are represented by, agrees with Walcott.
“Our communities can’t afford to lose these essential services at a time when access to information, free programming and educational resources is more important than ever,” Garrido said in a statement. “We call on City Hall and the City Council to restore this critical funding immediately.”
Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) shared that sentiment.
“Libraries are vital for our community,” Moya said in a statement. “So we are doing everything we can to make sure they receive the right funding.”
