A bill to repeal sections of Ranked Choice Voting, introduced by Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans) and three others on May 27, has drawn the ire of some City Council candidates to such a degree that they held a rally the following day in LeFrak City.
Leading the May 28 rally were candidates Evie Hantzopoulos (District 22); Carolyn Tran (District 25); Ingrid Gomez and George Onuorah (District 21); and Julie Won and Brent O’Leary (District 26).
“The bill to repeal Ranked Choice Voting is not just anti-democratic, it’s the definition of voter suppression,” Gomez, who is looking to unseat Francisco Moya (D-Corona), said in a prepared statment. “RCV was passed by an overwhelming majority of NYC voters, and I will not let the shadowy politicians who sponsored this bill to subvert the will of the people.”
Miller, the lead sponsor of the bill, disagrees and believes there are genuine concerns regarding RCV.
“We introduced legislation today as a security measure against the disappointing implementation of ranked choice voting,” said Miller. “Should Ranked Choice Voting go sideways in the primary election, Introduction 2326 would give a much larger percentage of voters an opportunity to make a truly informed decision, compared to the 10% of registered voters who voted in favor of overhauling our election system in the 2019 referendum.”
Intro. 2326 would repeal section 1057-g of the New York City charter relating to Ranked Choice Voting and other technical amendments by permitting a runoff between the candidates with the most votes for the “next succeeding Tuesday” from the date of the election if no single candidate receives 40 percent or more.
Under RCV, being used for the first time citywide in the June 22 primaries, voters select up to five candidates in order of preference, with second choices coming into play until one gets more than 50 percent of the vote. “Democracy dies in darkness, and that is why we are here with multiple candidates from our districts to support Ranked-Choice Voting and to shine a light on this undemocratic, voter suppression bill,” said O’Leary, who is looking to replace Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer (D-Sunnyside).
Councilwoman Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) agrees with Miller on the lack of education surrounding RCV.
“If this new system of voting results in the disenfranchisement of voters, particularly in communities of color, we must be willing to review and adjust ranked choice voting as necessary,” said Adams. “This is why I am co-sponsoring Introduction 2326, which will provide voters the opportunity to make a more informed decision come November.”
Laurie Cumbo (D-Brooklyn) and Kalman Yeger (D-Brooklyn) were the two other co-sponsors of the bill.
Tran finds the repeal to be a form of electorate disenfranchisement and believes that more should be done to help voters learn about RCV.
“Let us organize to educate our communities on RCV in language accessible ways, develop outreach plans with community leaders & organizations and partner with local & ethnic media,” said Tran, who is running to succeed Councilman Daniel Dromm (D-Jackson Heights). “We’re not going back to the status quo. Let’s empower the electorate and respect their choices.”
