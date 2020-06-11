A large group of Queens legislators joined the state Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic and Asian Caucus at Queens Borough Hall last Thursday for the borough’s part of a statewide rally for passing a slate of 12 police accountability bills over the next week.
The rally eventually turned into a march, organized by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), which proceeded from Borough Hall to Sean Bell Way in Jamaica, a street named after the 2006 victim of a police shooting.
“We have compromised for far too long. We cannot let legislation die in the governor’s hands that will ultimately lead to the black and brown dead bodies,” said Hyndman. “The time is now.”
The 12 bills highlighted by the BPHA Caucus include the repeal of 50-a, the section of state law that makes police personnel files confidential, a ban on the use of chokeholds across the state, and legislation requiring body cams for troopers and other state police, among others.
All of them, including the repeal of 50-a, which has gained the most attention in the last week, were previously introduced to the Legislature — some back in January, others years ago.
Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) said the Assembly would conference the bills Friday in the hopes of passing them the following week. One was approved within days.
In addition to making a legislative push, several speakers at the rally and the march afterward took the opportunity to criticize the city’s response to the mass demonstrations held over the past week.
“Why are none of them saying here is the plan in response to the protests we have seen? Neither the mayor, the governor nor the president has said so. The response to people protesting about too much police response is not 4,000 more police and a curfew,” said Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who joined a protest in Brooklyn after curfew later that night.
After a peaceful march of over 100 protesters made its way to Jamaica, two youth leaders, Destiny Hamilton and Larry Malcolm Smith, Jr., led a moment of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd’s neck.
“Officers here, I appreciate that you respected our command. The reason I said command is because you are in service of us. It used to be protect and serve. You are law enforcement, you are not above it. You work for us,” said Destyn White, 20, a member of the NAACP Jamaica Youth Council.
Southeast Queens electeds joined the youth leaders to elaborate about how the protests intersected with longstanding racial inequity in their districts.
“People come to me and say isn’t it terrible they are tearing up their neighborhoods; I say they don’t own those neighborhoods. How can it be their neighborhood if they don’t own anything in it?” said state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). “I do say you should not burn where you live. You should not burn where you eat.”
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) accused Mayor de Blasio of establishing the curfew without consulting any minority leadership. City Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) said that they would continue to fight for victims of police brutality at the city level.
Richards said he hoped to pass a bill making the use of chokeholds by the NYPD a misdemeanor on Monday. It has yet to be approved. He also said he would push Williams’ “right to record” bill, which would protect the filming of officers.
