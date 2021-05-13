While Assemblymember Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) is not the first to seek to establish a school holiday on Diwali, she is the first Hindu and South Asian lawmaker to do so.
Rajkumar introduced a bill that would create a day of observance for Diwali, a holiday known as the Festival of Lights that is celebrated by religious faiths including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists. The bill would honor the cultural heritage of hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who celebrate the holiday by establishing the holiday in school districts with an Asian population of a certain size.
“As the first Hindu-American and South Asian-American woman elected to state office in New York, I take special pride in advocating for new American communities, including those that celebrate Diwali,” Rajkumar said in a statement. “The South Asian, Indo-Caribbean, Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and Buddhist communities are a vital part of our city’s Gorgeous Mosaic, contributing to every sector of our society. It is long past time to honor their vibrant cultural heritage by making Diwali a School Holiday, as community leaders have advocated for years. The time has come.”
Rajkumar’s goal is to build off of decades of advocacy on the issue. It’s not the first time that a Queens lawmaker has sought to stop forcing the thousands of South Asian parents in Queens from pulling their children out of school in order to celebrate the holiday. State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-Hollis) introduced a similar bill in 2015.
Councilman Danny Dromm (D-Jackson Heights) also introduced a resolution calling upon the city Department of Education to establish an official Diwali holiday in 2018.
Neither effort came to fruition, though community leaders have also made grassroots campaigns on the issue for years. Community Board 9 passed their own resolution calling for Diwali to be recognized as a school holiday. The board represents Richmond Hill, a major population hub for New York’s 50,000 Hindu residents.
When Mayor de Blasio did not include Diwali in his announcement that he would approve Eid and Lunar New Year as school holidays, activists formed the Diwali Coalition of New York City to push for change.
South Asian and Hindu groups have long been vocal on the issue as well, including the Hindu Temple Society of North America in Queens, the first traditional Hindu temple in the U.S. Other supporting groups include the National Advisory Committee for South Asian Affairs, the Federation of Hindu Mandirs, the Golden Age Community of New York, the Sikh American Friendship Foundation and the Diwali Stamp Project.
“The thousands of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist and Jain families across [Queens] who celebrate Diwali deserve to mark the Festival of Lights as a complete unit with their children. But this is about more than just a religious commemoration — it’s about the validation of entire communities who for far too long have fought for equal recognition,” said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in a statement.
Other elected supporters of the bill include Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, Assemblymembers David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Nathalia Fernández (D-Bronx). Other supporters include Indian Diaspora Council President Ashook Ramsaran, Federation of Hindu Mandirs President Pandit Ram Hardowar, Arya Samaj USA Secretary Balram Rambrich, Richmond Hill-South Ozone Park Lions Club President Romeo Hitlal and Queens Community Board 9 First Vice Chair Sherry Algredo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.