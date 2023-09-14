In response to the migrant crisis facing New York City, Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) announced in a Sept. 7 press release that she introduced two bills that aim to ensure the state does its part to help the city manage what she called “one of the greatest humanitarian crises it has ever faced.”
Bill A7992 aspires to coordinate a statewide response to the asylum-seeker crisis, enlisting counties across the state. The bill would prohibit any municipality from refusing settlement of asylum seekers, provided that the resettling municipality bears the cost of shelter. The bill comes in response to the ongoing legal battle between the city and 30 counties in the state.
The bill is a clarification of existing law, according to Rajkumar’s office, which contends that resettlement prohibitions are in clear violation of the New York State Social Services Law, the New York State Human Rights Law, Title II of the Civil Rights Act, the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution and the constitutional right to travel.
The second bill, A7493, would create a statewide coordinator of asylum-seeker services. The coordinator, according to the bill’s text, would be jointly appointed by the mayor and the governor and lead a state response to the asylum-seeker crisis, overseeing intake, resettlement, support services, healthcare, housing, education and legal services for the new arrivals.
The coordinator also would ensure that migrants are equitably distributed throughout the state, relieving the pressure on the city. Additionally, he or she would lobby the federal government for legislation and policies to address the influx.
Last month, the assemblywoman penned an open letter and held a rally at City Hall, leading a coalition of 54 elected officials from NYC to call on President Biden to support New York during the crisis.
One of the group’s requests was that the president declare a state of emergency for New York State, but the request went unanswered.
“It is time for New York State to lead a Statewide response as New York City faces one of the greatest humanitarian crises in its history,” Rajkumar said in the release.
“My legislative package sets up this Statewide response. The new State Coordinator of Asylum Seeker Services will bring the State’s leadership and organization to help manage the City’s migrant influx. My bill preventing counties from refusing migrants meets this moment; the State must enlist all its counties to help New York City shelter migrants, because the strength of our entire State depends on New York City continuing to be a strong economic engine.”
On Tuesday, Rajkumar’s office announced in a press release another bill, A8037, that it said “will end the migrant crisis, provide talent to the labor force and save taxpayers billions.”
Under the bill, anyone who has applied for asylum would be eligible to work in New York State. According to her office, businesses throughout the state have reported difficulty finding employees and are eager to hire asylum seekers.
“ ... My bill is common sense: people legally allowed to live in our country should be able to work,” Rajkumar said in the release.
The three bills have no co-sponsors listed online yet in the state Senate.
According to reports, Gov. Hochul is considering holding a special session ahead of January to address the migrant issues.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.