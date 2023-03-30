Bayside residents learned the true definition of “rain or shine” last Saturday as they flocked to Bell Boulevard for the neighborhood’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. But the bad weather did not seem to put a damper on their spirits as marchers and paradegoers alike sported green, shamrocks and plenty of smiles.
Starting at top right, the festivities kick off with the introduction of the colors, while to the left, some paradegoers take it all in. Below them, the Department of Sanitation Marching Band makes its way through the procession, much like Cub Scout Pack 49 to their right.
One drummer for the County Cork Pipes and Drums marches to the beat at center right, and to his right, the St. Francis Preparatory School Cheerleading Squad gets in the spirit.
Below them, Assemblyman Ed Braunstein and Rep. Grace Meng wave their flags as one leprechaun to their nonpolitical left greets the crowd on his favorite holiday. Above, the NYPD’s 111th Precinct School Crossing Guards march in the parade. The Luck of the Irish seems to have been on their side — they came prepared with their neon vests, jackets and plenty of rain gear.
And at far right, students from the Ciara Greene School of Irish Step Dancing get in the groove of the parade. At right, one crossing guard accepts an Irish flag from one generous paradegoer.
— Sophie Krichevsky
