Long Island City resident Anthony Sannazzaro has sent his son to Rainbow Child Development Center’s nearby location for several years now. So when it was time to enroll his daughter in pre-K, the natural choice was to apply for a spot at Rainbow through the city’s 3-K for All program. But when school assignments came from the Department of Education on May 17, things did not go his way: Not only had his daughter not been assigned to Rainbow, but she had not been picked for any of her other choices either, and instead was slated to go to a school in Brooklyn.
Sannazzaro was far from alone in his experience — not only did other parents find themselves in that predicament, but the same day, Christine and Jing Ye, the sister duo who founded and own Rainbow’s four locations in Long Island City, Flushing, Little Neck and Fresh Meadows, opened their schools’ offer lists to find it blank. “We thought it was a mistake,” Christine Ye said.
But it wasn’t: The Ye sisters were informed that day that, as a result of an investigation into a parent complaint filed two years ago, the DOE would cease its Pre-K For All and 3-K For All contracts with Rainbow’s four schools, effectively forcing them to close their doors.
Approximately 50 parents and teachers rallied outside Rainbow’s Flushing school with state Sen. John Liu (D-Flushing) last Thursday, calling for the DOE to reverse course.
“It’s pretty simple — the Department of Education is bungling its attempt to close down this great school,” Liu said. “We demand that DOE uphold its contract with Rainbow Child Development Centers. We demand that the DOE reinstate these children to the Rainbow schools.”
The senator proceeded to lead the crowd in chants of “Save our school!”
Several parents of the nearly 400 impacted students spoke of their admiration for Rainbow and the effect the program’s end will have on them.
Several parents, including Olivia Cai, whose son attends Rainbow’s Little Neck location, spoke of the poor communication from the DOE on the situation, which she called “absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable.” While she waited to find out what was happening with Rainbow after her son had been assigned elsewhere, she was told the deadline to accept the offer had passed, despite initially being told it was June 27. After struggling to sort that out with the DOE — she thought successfully — she received a notice that her son had been enrolled at the newly assigned school without her permission.
Liu noted that the schools primarily serve low-income, immigrant families; their bilingual education is a lifeline for many. Vanessa Dai, for one, said she relies on the childcare provided by Rainbow.
“Rainbow closes — I have to quit my job, too. I cannot pay my rent,” she said.
The circumstances surrounding the DOE’s decision certainly raised some eyebrows last Thursday. According to Liu, the complaint that led to a DOE investigation alleged that Rainbow was requiring parents to enroll students in the school’s fee-based, afterschool program in order to be in the pre-K program. But only about half of Rainbow students are enrolled in that program. In fact, Liu said, Rainbow does not control who does enroll.
“The DOE sends those kids to Rainbow for universal prekindergarten, and from there, Rainbow offers the fee-based afterschool program,” he said. “If the child is not enrolled in the universal pre-K program — which the DOE pays for and the DOE decides on — then Rainbow does not even offer the afterschool program to those parents.”
Asked about the probe, a spokesperson for the DOE told the Chronicle via email, “The independent investigation by the Special Commissioner of Investigation for the New York City School District has substantiated that the provider violated the terms of their contract with the DOE.
“As a result, the site’s enrollment operations are suspended, pending a further, detailed review of the investigation’s findings.”
Christine Ye told reporters she was interviewed for the investigation in March 2021 and never heard anything more until May 17 of this year — “Decision Day” — when she was told the report was complete. She received a heavily redacted version of the document two days later. The Ye sisters were only given 10 business days to respond to the report, which they did to the tune of 300 parent letters, voicing support for the school and concern about a potential closure.
According to Christine and Jing Ye, the DOE owed Rainbow schools approximately $2 million in May 2022 for the 2021-22 school year. By their account, it took until December for the DOE to pay back the majority of that. By May 2023, the invoices added up just as before, and the DOE owed Rainbow $2 million once again.
The same DOE spokesperson said the agency does not owe Rainbow any money and that the network has been paid for all of its contracts for fiscal year 2022 (that corresponds with the 2021-22 school year).
Records from the Comptroller’s Office indicate that the DOE has indeed paid off what was owed for fiscal year 2022 across all four of its five-year contracts. They also show, however, that as of June 16, the schools are collectively owed more than $2.16 million for fiscal year 2023, if dividing those contract totals by five. The DOE spokesperson did not respond to a follow-up inquiry about that figure by press time.
On May 8, the Yes sent a complaint to the city Comptroller’s Office.
“The Comptroller responded May 16, saying that they’re escalating to the DOE leadership,” Christine Ye said. “On May 17, that’s when we received the letter from the DOE threatening to terminate.”
A spokesperson for the comptroller confirmed the DOE had been notified May 15.
Asked about the letter’s language, Christine Ye said, “Basically, they said, ‘Give us a reason why we should not terminate.’”
Asked whether she thought — given the timing of the comptroller’s response relative to the warning of termination — that the threat was a retaliation for flagging the DOE’s failure to pay the schools, Christine Ye said, “I was being too loud.”
“As an Asian American, I’m not supposed to talk, I’m assuming, so I’m being too loud, because I’ve been emailing the DOE leadership,” she said. She added that she’d been making complaints to the DOE for months before going to the comptroller.
While she estimated the network is owed upwards of $1 million at this point, Christine Ye said knowing exactly how much the DOE owes them at a given time is “a little complicated,” as “there’s no fixed number.” That’s because even as the DOE has been paying Rainbow back, including roughly $700,000 last week, the schools have kept accumulating invoices as operations continue.
Asked what the network has been doing to keep the doors open, Christine Ye replied, “Everything — personal loans, company loans, everything.” She added that she’s dipped into her personal savings, too.
“How else are we going to pay teachers?” Jing Ye said. “We don’t want anybody to lose their jobs.”
As for where things stand with the group’s contract, Christine Ye said, “No clue.”
Rainbow opened back in 2010. Before that, Christine worked for Deloitte, the influential financial and consulting firm. Jing was in banking.
“My parents know the importance of education for the American Dream — so here, we went to college, we were successful in what we did,” Christine Ye said. “We decided we wanted to give back. We wanted everybody to receive a good, bilingual education.”
