After hosting an in-demand rain barrel giveaway in May, elected officials are again providing them to anyone interested in taking advantage of the eco-friendly opportunity.
On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., residents can receive a free barrel at the New York Families for Autistic Children building at 164-14 Cross Bay Blvd.
The city Department of Environmental Protection allotted 50 rain barrels for the event, which is being sponsored by state Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) and Councilwoman Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
Advance registration is encouraged. Those who register can pick up their rain barrels between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m and any leftover ones will be distributed after on a first-come, first-served basis.
“The last event was so popular that we had to turn away registrants because we filled the 50-barrel quota in just a few short days,” Addabbo said in a prepared statement. “That goes to show the usefulness of these barrels. By storing rain water in the barrels, people can use that to water their gardens or wash their car instead of using the tap from the house. This not only saves money on their water bills, but it is environmentally friendly as well.”
The rain barrels are 55-gallon plastic drums that attach to a gutter to collect and store excess water during periods of rainfall. Rain barrels should only be used for nondrinking purposes and must be disconnected from the downspout during the winter months to avoid freezing.
“Rain barrels can help to take some of the pressure off of our local sewer systems when it rains, and as many of our constituents know, those systems are especially prone to flooding and backups any time we get a storm” Ariola said in a prepared statement.
“These barrels also can help homeowners to save on water bills by providing an environmentally-friendly alternative to using municipal water sources. Really these are a win-win for all.”
Outdoor chores can account for up to 40 percent of an average household’s water use during the summer, according to the DEP.
