The former chief of staff for Assemblyman Brian Barnwell (D-Woodside) has been tapped by the Queens Democratic Party to take his place in the coming primary for the 30th Assembly District.
Raga is the executive director of Woodside on the Move, a community organization advocating for things from educational opportunities to housing.
Barnwell announced this month that he will not seek re-election after three terms in Albany. Under state law, because Barnwell had already filed petitions, the party could set up a committee to select his replacement.
That replacement committee included U.S. Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau) — who also serves as chairman of the Queens County Democratic Party.
Raga last year ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic nomination in the 26th City Council District, a race taken by Councilwoman Julie Won (D-Sunnyside).
Raga could not be reached for comment. But he has secured some major endorsements from U.S. Rep. Grace Meng (D-Flushing), State Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside) and Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz (D-Corona).
“Incredibly proud to endorse @StevenRaga for Assembly with my friends @LiuNewYork and @CatalinaCruzNY!,” Meng tweeted last week.
The district covers portions of Middle Village, Maspeth, Woodside, Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Sunnyside.
