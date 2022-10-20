With Election Day less than three weeks away, Queens residents are considering not only who is on the ballot, but what is on the ballot. On Nov. 8, the city will vote on four ballot proposals, three of which focus on racial equity in city government.
All three are products of the Racial Justice Commission, the group formed by former Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2021 in response to 2020’s nationwide demonstrations against racial injustice. The group was founded to address systemic racism throughout New York City. The three ballot proposals come directly out of the commission’s final report, which it published last year.
The first of those three would add a preamble to the City Charter, stating the city’s values to help guide lawmakers. It aims to recognize the power of the people and acknowledge the city’s history of inequity, among other things.
“We strive to be a city where the value, talents, and contributions of every New Yorker are recognized and embraced, and where equity and inclusiveness, community empowerment, accessibility, and opportunity for every New Yorker are the unwavering standards to which we are held accountable in all aspects of governance, business, and service delivery,” part of it would read. The full text of the proposed preamble and the commission’s report can be found at racialjustice.cityofnewyork.us/.
The commission’s report notes that the preamble “would not create a direct or indirect right of action to enforce its terms or the terms of any other provision of law.”
The second ballot measure would establish a city agency to be known as the Office of Racial Equity. The agency — and an appointed chief equity officer, who ranks as high as a deputy mayor — would be responsible for overseeing the creation of Racial Equity Plans, with the goal of increasing access to services for historically marginalized people, which the city and its agencies would need to enact every two years.
The ballot initiative would also establish a Commission on Racial Equity, a body of 15 city residents who would collectively identify priorities to be considered in racial equity plans. It would also work to hold agencies accountable when it comes to inequity complaints. The commissioners would vary in racial, sexual and gender identity, would come from across the five boroughs and would bring their experiences to the table.
The third proposal would require the mayor to submit a report documenting the true cost of living in New York City every year, in order to better inform the city’s policy decsions. That report would be delivered to the Council speaker, all five borough presidents and to the city’s community boards. The law would take effect in 2024.
Separately, a fourth ballot measure would allow the state to borrow $4.2 billion through a bond issuance for several environmental projects and initiatives, including funding for improving stormwater and wastewater infrastructure, zero-emission school buses and other climate efforts.
