“Don’t feed the animals” is the slogan, and often the law, across these United States, whether it’s the bears in big Yellowstone Park out West or the squirrels in little Yellowstone Park in Forest Hills.
But as with many rules, there are exceptions, and one is when it’s the government doing the feeding and the grub contains a vaccine against rabies.
Starting this week, the city and U.S. Department of Agriculture are dropping bait containing an oral vaccine against rabies in wooded areas in Brooklyn, Queens and Manhattan, with the goal of inoculating raccoons in particular.
The city has confirmed rabies in 18 animals so far this year, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene — a plurality of them raccoons in Queens. Testing positive have been seven raccoons here, five raccoons and two skunks in the Bronx and one cat, one raccoon and two bats on Staten Island.
In Queens and Brooklyn, the vaccine-laden chow will be placed in bait stations or just tossed by hand into the woods. On Staten Island, officials will drop it over wooded and marshy areas from a helicopter.
The USDA regularly partners with state and local governments to vaccinate raccoons against rabies via victuals.
“The small, brown colored baits are fish-scented and resemble a ketchup packet which conceals a small amount of pink, liquid vaccine,” the Health Department said in its announcement of the initiative. “Raccoons are attracted to the odor, and when raccoons chew the bait, they can become immunized, protecting them against rabies infection.”
Asked where in Queens the bait would be deployed, the Health Department press office declined to be specific but said, “We target areas where we have had positive raccoons and where there is a suitable raccoon habitat.”
The bait is not harmful to pets, though eating a lot of it could cause vomiting, officials said. Nor is it harmful to people, though in “extremely rare instances” exposure to the liquid may cause a rash.
Rabies, on the other hand, will kill you.
You and your little dog, too.
The fatality rate is 99 percent once symptoms appear, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Administering a vaccine treatment immediately after exposure is the only way to block infection.
“Rabies is a serious disease that can affect humans and our pets” city Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said in the announcement. “New Yorkers should make sure their pets are up to date on rabies vaccinations and maintain distance from wildlife. If you see an animal you believe to be acting strangely, please call 311.”
