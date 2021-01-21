A Ridgewood man was arrested by the FBI Tuesday morning after threatening to kill high-ranking politicians including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), according to a criminal complaint.
Brendan Hunt, 37, an employee of the New York State Office of Court Administration, posted that citizens should start “firing squads.”
“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats,” Hunt, who used the alias “X-ray Ultra,” allegedly posted. “Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you don’t do it, the citizenry will. We’re not voting in another rigged election. Start up the firing squads, mow down these commies, and lets take america back!”
In a separate threat, Hunt allegedly urged people to kill cops who enforce Covid restrictions.
“Anyone enforcing this lockdown mask vaccine bulls--- deserves nothing less than a bullet in their f---ing head! Including cops!” he allegedly wrote.
Hunt was arraigned Tuesday morning before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ramon Reyes Jr. who ordered him detained pending trial.
“Our democracy depends on the legislators who shoulder the responsibility of government,” said acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Seth DuCharme. “By allegedly threatening to murder and intimidate elected officials, Hunt is striking at the core of our government.”
If convicted, Hunt faces a maximum of 10 years in prison.
Assistant Director-in-Charge of the FBI New York Field Office William Sweeney Jr. said threats of violence will not be tolerated. “To others from this area who still don’t get it — if you are considering a similar path to ‘take up arms’ like Mr. Hunt did, that road leads nowhere except a reservation at our building downtown,” Sweeney Jr. said.
Hunt’s arrest came a week after Eduard Florea was arrested in Middle Village by the FBI for allegedly making online threats as well.
