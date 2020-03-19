In light of concerns around the spread of COVID-19 and restrictions against large gatherings, the Queens World Film Festival will be celebrating its 10th anniversary digitally.
Despite the change, curator and Executive Director Katha Cato remained optimistic and excited for the screenings of 220 films from 32 nations.
“From the beginning of time we have gathered together around the flickering lights in our darkened caves to share our stories. Although the flickering lights have become zeros and ones, we’ve changed the nature of our caves, but the impulse to gather endures. In these times of crisis, it is even more important that we gather around the humanity provided in film,” she said in a prepared statement accompanying the March 17 announcement.
The films, originally slotted for screening at the Museum of the Moving Image, will follow their original schedule from March 19 to March 29, posted at queensworldfilmfestival.com.
The opening night block, scheduled for March 19 at 7 p.m. and titled “Tales of Connectedness,” is meant to “remind us that we are all part of each other, whether we like it or not — an extremely timely and poignant message amplified by our current health situation,” according to the festival.
Screenings are available at discovered.tv/QWFF, and the audience is encouraged to interact with filmmakers, festival personnel and sponsors in real time through the official Queens World Film Festival app, Event Meow.
