When Gov. Cuomo canceled the June 23 nonpartisan special election for Queens borough president, it knocked retired prosecutor Jim Quinn out of the race.
Quinn was one of six candidates vying for the spot but, after consideration, had not put his name in for either of the primaries to be held the same day.
Queens GOP Chairwoman Joann Ariola-Shanks is running on the Republican and Conservative lines in the general election.
Quinn was unsure if he wanted to go forward and decided he didn’t want to run on the Republican line, meaning that even if he won the special election he would have had the job only through the end of 2020. When the party was getting signatures for the general election, it was Juniper Park Civic Association President Tony Nunziato’s name on the petition.
“We were very clear that we were supporting Jim throughout the special election and that Tony’s position on the ballot was as a placeholder to give Jim the amount of time of he needed to decide which way he wanted to go,” Ariola-Shanks said.
Nunziato didn’t want the spot and Ariola-Shanks was later tabbed to run.
The other candidates in the special election were Councilman Costa Constantinides (D-Astoria), former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, retired NYPD Sgt. Anthony Miranda, Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton) and businessman Dao Yin. All are on the ballot for the Democratic primary.
Quinn, a former executive district attorney, ran a campaign on fighting bail reform and the closing of Rikers Island in favor of four borough-based jails, including one in Kew Gardens. “I think he did an exemplary job with that and I will absolutely carry that message on,” Ariola-Shanks said.
She believes Quinn “set the groundwork” for a Republican to win the race in the Democrat-heavy borough.
“All this time we’ve been focused on the pandemic, Mayor de Blasio and Governor Cuomo have been systematically letting prisoners out of prison and back onto the street,” Ariola-Shanks said.
The nonpartisan election was scheduled for March 24 but was postponed twice amidst coronavirus concerns. It was pushed back to June 23, the same day as the primary for the seat.
“Even those of us who have been in election processes for many years, this has been an upside down year,” Ariola said.
The Campaign Finance Board had called on Cuomo to only have a nonpartisan election with the winner serving out the term. But he canceled the nonpartisan election in favor of the primary, to the chagrin of Quinn, who said the wishes of thousands of voters who signed petitions to get him on the ballot have been wiped away.
“This outcome particularly disenfranchises Republicans, Conservatives and independents, who have now been prohibited from voting to elect their borough president on June 23,” Quinn said in a statement last Saturday. “There is still a borough-wide Democratic primary being held on the same day. The Borough President’s election was designed to be a nonpartisan election to fill the vacancy.
“The Governor’s action is clearly designed to give the Democrat machine candidate the best chance of winning. It is crass political gamesmanship being disguised as a public safety move.”
Acting Borough President Sharon Lee will continue serving through the end of the year. In a statement calling this “an extraordinary time,” she said, “I made a commitment to represent and serve the people and families of Queens, to the best of my ability and for as long as necessary, and this commitment still stands.” Lee urged voters to vote in the primary and general elections “like our lives and our futures depend on it, because they do.”
Lee was deputy borough president under now-District Attorney Melinda Katz, who became the borough’s top prosecutor on Jan. 1, leading to the plan for a nonpartisan special election to replace her.
While voters won’t have to deal with the confusion of two races on the same day for the same office, some candidates criticized the governor for canceling the special election instead of the primary.
In addition to Quinn, Yin’s campaign manager, Aaron Foldenauer, criticized Cuomo’s decision, calling the cancellation “politics at its worst.” In a statement, Foldenauer said, “These cancellations disenfranchise millions of voters and leave Queens twisting in the wind without an elected leader, while the minority and immigrant communities in Queens are being devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.”
Constantinides said life since March 15 “feels like a nightmare.” The lawmaker has battled COVID-19 symptoms for several weeks. “This month has been a long century,” he said.
Last Friday, Cuomo directed the state Board of Elections to send absentee ballots applications to voters. “Life is options. You have an election,” he said during a briefing. “There’s only two options. People can either go to the polls or vote by absentee. We’re doing both.”
Constantinides said if the coronavirus situation doesn’t change, the voting should be done only through the mail. “If schools are still closed, if society is still closed ... if we’re still kind of sort of in the same place we are now, poll sites cannot happen,” he said. “We can’t send seniors into a building to run election machines. It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Miranda said rather than an absentee ballot application, an absentee ballot should be sent.
“Current voter participation is at probably like three percent right now,” he said. “So if they were in the process of trying to really capture the people’s voice and engage the people then they would have sent the ballots to the homes of the people.”
Richards, backed by the Queens County Democratic Party, says the cancellation of the special election doesn’t give him an advantage in the primary.
“We take nothing for granted ... we work very hard. Just because we have a lot of support around the borough doesn’t mean we rest on our laurels,” he said, adding anyone who underestimates a candidate “can find themselves on the losing side.”
Because of the delays, the election will be more than three months after the debates. Could voters forget what was said at them?
“We did at least 100 debates,” Richards said laughing. “I would hope that at this point our policies have been very clear.”
Crowley expects a financial downturn, noting that she joined the City Council just as the city was dealing with the 2008 economic crisis.
With Queens at the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis, she said the world has recognized the borough “not for something good.”
Crowley said the next borough president needs to fight for more hospital beds and better hospitals, adding that she would create a task force with healthcare professionals and try to find a location for a new hospital.
“This epidemic exposed our weaknesses and we need a leader that’s going to be out there making sure that we get the healthcare that we deserve,” she said.
The Campaign Finance Board has paid $3.6 million in matching funds to six candidates, including more than $1.6 million on April 7, with three candidates receiving public funds for the first time.
Crowley received $193,329, bringing her total to more than $1 million; Constantinides received $85,495, bringing his total to $693,666; Richards got $191,274, and is at $647,872 overall; Quinn received $440,361; Yin got $377,569; and Miranda has $366,008. There was no money listed for Ariola-Shanks.
For candidates in the special election and primary, the special election candidate committee must be solely used for the primary, the Campaign Finance Board said. Contributions, expenditures and public funds received will count toward primary and general election limits. A candidate not on the primary ballot must immediately stop using public funds for campaign expenditures.
“That much they did right,” Miranda said, adding that candidates couldn’t have been reasonably asked to start raising money for the primary election now.
(1) comment
Wait, I think I may have missed something....
It was reported that Tony Nunziato’s name was just on the Republican petition as a placeholder. If Jim Quinn wants to remain in the race and has the support of the Queens Republicans, why wasn't he the substitute for Tony rather than Joann Ariola-Shanks?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.