The New York State Department of State announced Monday a new online application for the Address Confidentiality Program in which victims of domestic violence, stalking, sexual offenses and human trafficking can protect themselves from their perpetrators by getting a new undisclosed address.
The application, which can be viewed at on.ny.gov/2Kcq37Q, is meant to facilitate a swift and secure enrollment into the program for individuals who previously could only apply for the program via mail or fax.
The ACP is a free state program that allows victims to keep their physical address hidden from their perpetrators by using a substitute mailing address provided by the Department of State in lieu of their actual home, school or work address. The program serves approximately 3,200 people.
Applications for the ACP will still be accepted via mail and fax also, and through Application Assistance Providers located throughout the state. For more info, visit dos.ny.gov/acp or call toll free at 1 (855) 350-4595.
