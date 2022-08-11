Seventeen city, state and federal lawmakers and community boards have signed onto a request for an environmental impact statement for the proposed QueensLink, which would bring subway access linking the A line to the Rockaways to the M line on Queens Boulevard.
A study that includes community engagement would help understand the “challenges and opportunities presented by reusing a city-owned right-of-way,” advocates stated in a press release.
“An EIS would provide greater detail on QueensLink’s potential economic and environmental impact, as well as provide solutions to preserve the quality of life for people and businesses along the right-of-way,” reads the letter asking Mayor Adams and Gov. Hochul to fund the study.
Signed onto the letter are Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; U.S. Congressman Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau); state Sens. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park), Jessica Ramos (D-Jackson Heights) and Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach); Assemblymembers Stacey Pheffer Amato (D-Rockaway Park), Andrew Hevesi (D-Forest Hills), Khaleel Anderson (D-Far Rockaway), Jessica Gonzáles-Rojas (D-East Elmhust), Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows); and City Councilmembers Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans), Bob Holden (D-Maspeth), Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Laurelton) and Joann Ariola (R-Ozone Park).
“Transportation equity is a major issue in our city that must be confronted,” said Brooks-Powers, who is chair of the City Council Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, in a statement. “It requires addressing the needs of neighborhoods that have suffered from divestment, long commutes, often in two-fare zones, and a lack of transit access.”
Pheffer Amato said in a statement, “My community for far too long has faced the label of a transit desert because we have not seen the true investment in transportation that we deserve.”
She continued, “QueensLink is the transportation project my community needs.”
Holden applauded “common sense” projects like QueensLink that are efficient and environmentally friendly.
Community Boards 6 and 14 signed on to the letter as well.
CB 6 reiterated after that its signing on did not signify support of the project over Queensway, a proposal to turn the abandoned rail into a linear park, but simply the need for a study.
“Our signature on this letter represents just that — a request for an EIS as previous studies have failed to address this,” the board wrote on Facebook.
The letter lists potential benefits og the proposed 3.5-mile long transit and park corridor including new transit connections that would reduce commutes and allow faster access to education, job and recreation opportunities; reduced traffic on Woodhaven Boulevard and the Van Wyck Expressway; “transit equity” for “underserved” areas like Glendale, Woodhaven, Richmond Hill, Howard Beach, Broad Channel and the Rockaways; faster access to Resorts World, John F. Kennedy Airport and Queens beaches; a boost to business districts along Metropolitan, Jamaica, 101st, Atlantic and Liberty avenues as well as Cross Bay and Queens boulevards and in the Rockaways; returning the G train to Forest Hills; and creating up to 33 acres of park space.
The reactivation of the line, formerly the Long Island Rail Road’s Rockaway Beach Branch, made it into the MTA’s 20-year needs assessment and advocates hope that it is “kept on the same footing” as the Interborough Express project, which would connect Queens and Brooklyn along an existing freight corridor.
The MTA estimated the QueensLink project, previously known as QueensRail, would cost $8 billion, but an independent transportation consultant determined it would cost $3.5 billion.
