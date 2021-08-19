Eleven residents of the New York City Housing Authority’s Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City have filed suits against NYCHA, claiming the agency is forcing them to live in unsafe and unhealthy conditions by its failure to conduct repairs in a timely manner and to keep common areas clean and in a good state of repair.
A 36-page suit has been filed in Queens Housing court by six residents of the Queensbridge North complex. Five residents of Queensbridge South have a 34-page suit of their own.
The filing of the lawsuits was announced Tuesday in Long Island City at a press conference outside the Queensbridge South management office on 41st Avenue.
Residents were joined by representatives of the Justice for All Coalition and Queens Legal Services.
“I don’t like cats. But I have a cat because of the mice,” resident Pamela Wheeler said. Resident Cathy Bladykas broke down several times as she described how the mold, vermin and dilapidated conditions have affected her children’s health.
“I’m really stressed every time I come home,” she said.
Other residents said they have put in ticket after ticket after ticket requesting repairs for collapsed ceilings, broken doors and locks and plumbing only to have the requests ignored for weeks and months.
Another resident said management recently made cosmetic changes to her exterior bathroom fixtures.
“While the pipes are rotting in the walls,” she said.
One of the speakers, Attorney Robert Sanderman of Queens Legal Services, said a tenant related a similar story to him.
“Workers came in and installed new Sheetrock over mold on a wall,” Sanderman said. “Three weeks later, when inspectors came, the mold had come through.”
The suits list the individual residents’ complaints. Tamickah Anthony’s complaints are typical, including lead paint, vermin infestation, a broken medicine cabinet, a chipped bathtub and a broken intercom for her building.
Others pointed out that in buildings with large senior citizen populations, elevators too often are out of commission and take too long to repair.
Most who spoke are very skeptical of the city’s plans to bring some privatization to NYCHA properties; the suit claims that the ongoing conditions are part of a campaign of harassment aimed at forcing them to give up their homes.
Dannelly Rodriguez of the JFAC pointed to all of the luxury construction that is going in LIC within line of sight of the press conference.
“You shouldn’t have to make $150,000 a year to be able to live in a home with heat,” Rodriguez said.
City housing officials issued a brief response.
“NYCHA has not yet been served with this lawsuit and the Authority does not comment on pending litigation,” the agency said in an email to the Chronicle.
