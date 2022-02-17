The city’s Department of Transportation on Monday began its long-anticipated project to replace the upper deck on the 113-year-old Ed Koch Queensboro Bridge.
It also has announced road closures needed to do the work.
The upper roadway’s Manhattan-bound lanes will be shut down six days a week, excluding Sundays, until further notice. One Manhattan-bound lane will be closed 24 hours a day. The second Manhattan-bound lane will be closed during off-peak hours, including 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the day and 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. overnight.
On Friday nights the second Manhattan-bound lane closure will extend into Saturday afternoons, from 8 p.m. on Fridays to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
During off-peak closures, the DOT will reroute upper-roadway traffic to the two Queensbound lanes, with one lane serving Manhattan-bound traffic and the other maintained for Queensbound vehicles.
The project is expected to take nearly two years to complete.
— Michael Gannon
