The Metropolitan Transportation Authority on Tuesaday announced start dates for the construction of two elevators that will make the Queensboro Plaza station fully accessible.
The work will be completed in phases and will require weekends of service changes beginning with outages on the No. 7 line beginning at 12:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, and later, in May, on the N line.
The station also serves the W line. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2024, according to the MTA.
“The improvements coming to Queensboro Plaza will greatly benefit tens of thousands of riders,” said NYC Transit President Richard Davey in a statement. “Accessibility is such an integral part of mass transit, especially for a city like New York where mass transit is essential for many. When complete, the project will provide critical accessibility upgrades, security updates, and customer experience improvements throughout the station.”
The street-to-mezzanine elevator will be near the southern entrance to the station. The project also will include:
• expansion of the mezzanine by about 50 square feet, improving customer flow within the station;
• new lighting for the expanded mezzanine;
• updates to the pedestrian bridge;
• new boarding areas compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act with new platform edges; and
• upgrades to existing street and station stairs to current ADA standards
The project for building an accessible entrance on the south side is budgeted for $74 million.
The agency said the project is being coordinated with a second street-to-mezzanine elevator on the north side of the plaza that will be built by Grubb Properties, a developer based in North Carolina, into the front ground floor of an apartment building slated for 25-01 Queens Plaza North.
Under Zoning for Accessibility regulations approved last year, Grubb is eligible for one or more zoning concessions, such as setbacks, floor space or others, in return for building and maintaining the elevator.
The station is a busy transfer point in Queens that the MTA said served nearly 70,000 riders on average every weekday in November 2022, including both customers who swiped in at this station and those who were transferring between the 7 and N/W. The latter two also run between Queensboro Plaza and Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria.
